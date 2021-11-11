Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after buying an additional 129,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,278,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $114.57 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

