Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,254 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of RLI worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in RLI by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

RLI opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

