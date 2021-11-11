Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,984 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Visteon by 73,048.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $119.23 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

