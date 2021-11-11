Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years.
NYSE JEMD opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.