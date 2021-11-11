Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years.

NYSE JEMD opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

