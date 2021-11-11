Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

