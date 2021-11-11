Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $17.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

