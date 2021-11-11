Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

