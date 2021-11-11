Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NBB stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.