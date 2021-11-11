NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

