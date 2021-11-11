Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Announces Earnings Results

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS.

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 889,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.