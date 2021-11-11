NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Truist Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $257.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.12.

NVDA stock opened at $294.59 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

