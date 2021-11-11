Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $125.03 Million Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Oaktree Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,803,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,282,950 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco makes up about 1.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $125,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 228,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 209,483 shares in the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 301,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,342,977. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

