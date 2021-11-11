Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $1.98 Million in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $494,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $840,000.

OTCMKTS MITAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

