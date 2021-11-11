Oatly Group AB’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 16th (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Oatly Group had issued 84,376,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,434,392,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.43.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 12.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 14.95. Oatly Group has a one year low of 12.33 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

