Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.14. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 52,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$14.10 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

