Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,280. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 945.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.11% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

