OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $36.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OGE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 402,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,281. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

