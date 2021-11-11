Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Okta reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.04. 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,102. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.57.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

