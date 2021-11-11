Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 892,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

