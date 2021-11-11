Oldfield Partners LLP Acquires 720,921 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,355,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,921 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 10.9% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $107,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,861. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

