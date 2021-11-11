Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,000. Allegiant Travel makes up about 0.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Allegiant Travel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.27.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.84. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $141.85 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.