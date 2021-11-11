Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $21.40. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,425,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.28.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

