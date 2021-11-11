Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,228. Omeros has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $501.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.

OMER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omeros stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Omeros worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

