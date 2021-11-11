Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.
NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,228. Omeros has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $501.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03.
OMER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
