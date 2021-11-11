ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. ON24 has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $655,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 796,436 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,605 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $4,827,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

