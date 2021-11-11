OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of OncoCyte worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

