Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTLC) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: OTLC) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oncotelic Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncotelic Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oncotelic Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oncotelic Therapeutics Competitors 5174 19020 41139 794 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.70%. Given Oncotelic Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncotelic Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -97.61% -49.71% Oncotelic Therapeutics Competitors -3,705.63% -129.51% -26.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million -$9.97 million N/A Oncotelic Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -662.57

Oncotelic Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics peers beat Oncotelic Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development. The Mateon/Oxigene segment develops Vascular Disrupting Agent (CA4P and Oxi4503). The Oncotelic segment develops OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta- for the treatment of cancers. Oncotelic Therapeutics was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

