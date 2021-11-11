ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

