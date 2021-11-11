ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,713. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.