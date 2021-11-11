Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onto Innovation reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and the top line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The unit volumes of its Dragonfly inspection system increased 50% in the first half of 2021 from the prior-year period. Its portfolio of inspection platforms, which includes the Firefly panel inspection system, the NSX 330 inspection system and the F30 inspection system, is expected to witness significant growth. It is well-poised to benefit from strong customer demand for its solutions across the semiconductor value chain. However, stiff competition in the global market and high concentration risks are concerning. An extensive international footprint exposes it to macroeconomic woes. A slowdown in production due to the pandemic is expected to impair its operations in China and Taiwan.”

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $86.33 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

