Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

