Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $30.00. Open Lending shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 17,344 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Open Lending by 15.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

