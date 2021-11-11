Oppenheimer Boosts Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target to $34.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TARA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TARA stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

