Oppenheimer Weighs in on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

