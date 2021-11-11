OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of OPRX opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 715.00 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

