Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

ORMP opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $890.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $31.54.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

