Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the typical volume of 609 call options.

ORC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 15,316,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -975.00%.

ORC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.