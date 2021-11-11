Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the typical volume of 609 call options.
ORC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 15,316,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 million, a PE ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.25.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ORC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
