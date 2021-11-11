OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 998,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346,152 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 837.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 392,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.