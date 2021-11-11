OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 998,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 5,346,152 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.48.
Several analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $671.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.18.
OrganiGram Company Profile
