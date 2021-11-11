Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 6,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organogenesis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 2,249.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of Organogenesis worth $30,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

