Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

