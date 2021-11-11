Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

OR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 697,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

