Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is -97.56%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

