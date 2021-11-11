Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.