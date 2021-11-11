Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $135,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,569. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

