Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,255 ($29.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.98.
