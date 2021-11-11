Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,255 ($29.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.36. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.98.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

