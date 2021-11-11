Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.40 on January 14th

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,210 ($28.87) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,428.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,317.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXIG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

