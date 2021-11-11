PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $42.89 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $42.89 million and approximately $314,170.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00074183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00073732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00096690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.58 or 0.07261874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,855.84 or 0.99749370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040280 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.