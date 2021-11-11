Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 51.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,544,303 shares of company stock worth $166,059,189. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 6.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

