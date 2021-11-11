Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 56.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

