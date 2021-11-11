Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $339,000 in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,657 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 191.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,630,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in DouYu International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 694,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

