Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,219 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $269,671,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

